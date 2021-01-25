Mahama files fresh application seeking to further amend earlier processes

Lawyers for former President John Dramani Mahama have filed a fresh process at the Supreme Court seeking leave to amend earlier processes in the 2020 presidential election petition.
The new application was filed at the Supreme Court at 2:30pm on Monday, January 25, 2021.
The Supreme Court is to due to hear the 2020 presidential election petition filed by Mr Mahama on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
- Read also:
- Election petition: Supreme Court outlines roadmap for trial
- Supreme Court sets out 5 issues for determination in 2020 presidential election petition
- Mahama files for review of Supreme Court ruling on interrogatories
Ahead of the appearance in court Tuesday, Mr Mahama's legal team filed another application at 2:30pm Monday seeking to further amend earlier processes.
The lead counsel for Mr Mahama, Mr Tsatsu Tsikata also intends to file and or argue an additional ground for his application for review filed on January 20, 2021.
One of the spokespersons for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo [2nd respondent] in the case, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who is also the Minister of Information designate thinks that "The effect is to occasion further delays in dealing with the five issues in the substantive matter. Its very unfortunate," he tweeted.
Ahead of tomorrow's appearance in court, JM's legal team has filed another application at 2:30pm today seeking to further amend earlier processes. The effect is to occasion further delays in dealing with the 5 issues in the substantive matter. Its very unfortunate. pic.twitter.com/dT9lFMVbDG— Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) January 25, 2021
more to follow...
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Follow @enochfrimpong Follow @Graphicgh