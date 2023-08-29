Madina MP donates books to basic schools

Nana Konadu Agyeman Politics Aug - 29 - 2023 , 07:23

The National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has donated 23,500 books to all the 45 public basic schools and some selected private schools in the constituency.

The high learning standard books, valued at GH¢1.4 million, will cover and impact the lives of over 40,000 pupils from kindergarten to class six.

They comprised 2,305 boxes of assorted books, 23,500 single books and specialised books.

Commit learners

At the handover ceremony of the materials at the Presbyterian Senior High School, Legon, last Friday, Mr Sosu said “These books are of high learning standards which are also more activity based than the normal routine learning as we are used to.

“I, therefore, encourage teachers to commit pupils and students to the activities.

That is how we develop their skills for the creative world and industry,” he said.

Empowering minds

Mr Sosu said in a rapidly changing world, where knowledge and information had become key resources, it was crucial for stakeholders to prioritise the development and empowerment of pupils and students.

He, therefore, urged the government, educational institutions, businesses and individuals to support efforts to empower minds and enrich lives of pupils and students.

Mr Sosu said since he became the MP for Madina in the last two and half years, he had invested in education, mentorship and life-long learning opportunities.

He mentioned the Best Teacher Award, appreciation of both teaching and non-teaching staff for life-long services embarked on library projects, provision of desks and computers to some schools, scholarships to brilliant but vulnerable and needy students from basic to university levels.

He also mentioned outreaches for basic education certificate examination candidates, Water For all Project as part of the few such impactful achievements he had brought to the Madina constituency.