LPG to contest Assin North by-election

Daily Graphic Politics Jun - 15 - 2023 , 07:19

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has said it will contest and win the Assin North Constituency by-election slated for June 27, 2023.

The party has, therefore, called on its supporters and the people of the Assin North Constituency in the Central Region to ignore the propaganda that the party would not contest the by-election.

The LPG General Secretary, Jerry Owusu Appauh , who made this known in an interview with the media, urged supporters of the party and residents of Assin North to vote massively for the party’s parliamentary candidate in the by-election, Bernice Enyonam Sefenu.

He said the party was on the ground campaigning and no amount of vile propaganda used as a ploy would confuse the electorate and sway them from voting for the LPG and added that it had come to the notice of the party that some individuals and political party activists had started a campaign to deceive its party members and the residents of Assin North that the party was not going to contest the by-election.

“We wish to reiterate our commitment to contest and win the by- election as we prepare to win the 2024 election to better the lives of Ghanaians,” Mr Appauh stated.

Filing of nominations

Meanwhile the party has filed the nomination papers on behalf of its parliamentary candidate for the by-election at the Assin North District Office of the Electoral Commission (EC) yesterday to beat the deadline for the close of nominations today, Wednesday, June 14, 2023 set by the EC.

The forms were submitted by Mr Appauh.

Balloting

Meanwhile balloting for positions on the ballot paper for the by-election was held yesterday with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) picking the number one spot, while the LPG and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) taken the number two and three positions with a female Independent candidate being the fourth person on the ballot paper.