LIVE: Speaker rules on fate of 3 absentee MPs; Safo, Agyapong & Quartey

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, is reading his ruling on three New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) who absented themselves for more than 15 sittings during the first meeting of the second session of Parliament.
They are the MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo; the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, and the MP for Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey.
The three had been referred by the Speaker to the Privileges Committee to explain the reasons for their absence.
In line with the Standing Orders, the three absentee MPs were referred to the Privileges Committee to explain why they absented themselves for 15 days in alleged violation of Article 97(1) (c) of the Constitution and the Standing Orders of Parliament.
