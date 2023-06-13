Let's consolidate gains in constitutional democracy — Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has emphasised the need for all to work towards consolidating the gains made in the country’s 30 years of uninterrupted constitutional democracy.

He described Ghana's journey in multiparty constitutional democracy as a remarkable achievement worthy of celebration.

He said it was an opportunity for Ghanaians to remember where the country came from, reflect and examine the journey, challenges and opportunities, and map out the way forward.

Courtesy call

Mr Bagbin said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Mamprugu, Nayiri Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, in Nalerigu yesterday.

The visit formed part of a week-long activities being undertaken by Parliament in the northern part of the country to celebrate Ghana's 30 years of uninterrupted constitutional democracy.

It aimed at fostering civic engagement and enhancing public awareness of Ghana's parliamentary democracy.

Democratic dispensation

Paying glowing tribute to traditional authorities for their contribution to the democratic dispensation, Mr Bagbin said the story of Ghana’s journey in uninterrupted constitutional democracy could not be told without the traditional rulers.

He urged citizens to develop interest in parliamentary activities, saying "let's all show interest in parliamentary affairs and not leave everything to only the politicians".

"It is not only for the District Chief Executives and Members of Parliament, but we all must get involved in the governance of the country,” he noted.

For his part, Naa Bohagu Sheriga thanked the Speaker for the visit and said he was the first Speaker of Parliament to have visited him since he ascended the skin.