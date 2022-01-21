Let’s unite for victory in 2024 - NPP man

A Former Constituency Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Abirem Constituency, Mr George Krobea Asante, has called on members of the party to unite in their pursuit to break the eight-year power cycle.
According to him, “the party’s disappointing performance in the 2020 general election which culminated in the loss of our parliamentary majority status was ample proof that all is not well with our dear party”.Follow @Graphicgh
“Let's unite to give our party a new direction, a new hope and a new crop of leadership,” Mr Asante said.
Survey
He was responding to a publication by a private newspaper on a purported survey undertaken by the Research Bureau at the presidency.
“The poll, according to the publication, sought the opinion of some 4,000 party delegates on their preferred candidates for various National Executive portfolios as the party prepares to elect new executives. While acknowledging the interest shown by the aforementioned newspaper on matters of the New Patriotic Party, I wish to put on record that details of the said poll are completely false.”
“Consultations with the leadership of the Research Directorate at the presidency has uncovered that while the said poll was conducted during the National Delegates Conference held in Kumasi, detailed findings of the survey have not even been concluded and analysed,” it said.
Checks
Mr Asante said his checks had further revealed that Dr Isaac Owusu-Mensah, renowned political scientist and Head of Research at the Presidency, was incensed that some individuals would concoct figures to misrepresent the findings of a research that had not even been published.
According to the statement, since the country returned to multiparty democracy in 1992, delegates of the NPP had proven to be independent minded who could not be swayed or deceived by false publications.