Let’s elect leaders with the will and integrity- Haruna to NDC delegates

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader of Parliament has called on delegates at the Ninth National Delegate Congress of National Democratic Congress (NDC) to elect leaders with will and integrity.
He appealed to the party delegates to be guided by the lessons learnt from the defeat of the party in the 2016 elections to vote for leaders with will and integrity to steer the affairs of the part.
“Let’s resolve and commit ourselves with the lessons from the previous elections and work in unity and work for the irresistible return of the NDC in 2020,” he said.
“What we need now as a party is love and support ourselves, heal our wounds because the future prospects of the party are bright. I am optimistic that we will form government 2020”.
Rendering an account of his stewardship in Parliament at the congress being held at the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre, La -Accra, Mr Iddrisu, said the party currently has 106 Members of Parliament with 13 of the total being females.
Mr Iddrisu appealed to the leaders of the party to preserve, protect the seats of the Members of Parliament members especially those belonging to the female.
He said the Minority supports government to vet the largest ministers, development authorities amongst others and has helped the President to establish the office of the special prosecutor to fight corruption in the country.
Mr Iddirsu recognised the contribution of the elders of the party especially former President Jerry John Rawlings for ushering the country into peaceful democratic governance system and Former President John Dramani Mahama.
GNA