Kwame Baffoe Abronye DC re-elected as NPP Bono Regional Chair

Kwame Baffoe, popularly referred to as Abronye DC has been re-elected as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman.
Results
BONO REGION
POSITION BALLOT POSITION ASPIRANT
CHAIRMAN
1 KWAME BAFFOE - 173
2 KONLAABIG RASHEED - 84
1ST VICE CHAIR
1 JOSEPH MENSAH -181
2 NANA ATTA FENA -19
3 KWADWO AGYEKUM -25
4 PRINCE KOFI NCHIRA -32
2ND VICE CHAIR
1 HENRY OPPONG -106
2 KATE N Y A AGYARE -151
SECRETARY
1 KOFI OFOSU BOATENG -137
2 FRANKLIN OSEI-ANTWI -85
3 EBENEZER ASARE BAFFOUR -35
ASSISTANT SECRETARY
1 BENKAE KWAME ISAAC -120
2 ANANE EBENEZER -61
3 OPUNI STEPHEN -17
4 RANDY ASHRAF -59
ORGANIZER
1 BASHIRU HASSAN ADAMS -91
2 EVANS AFARI GYAN YEBOAH -151
3 BOAMPONG DARLINGTON BILL -15
WOMEN’S ORGANIZER
1 DOROTHY AMA AMPONSAH -89
2. DORIS ASOMAH -169
YOUTH ORGANIZER
1 ABDUL-RAZACK OPPONG -166
2 SHADRACH ABREFA MENSAH -90
TREASURER
1 ALHAJI ISSAKA ISSA -139
3 ANTHONY YEBOAH -120
NASARA
1 ALHAJI BASHIRU WAHAB -117
2 ALHAJI OSMAN FAISAL -138
How the elections went
From Sunyani, Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah reports that what started as a smooth exercise for the election of executives of the Bono Region turned chaotic at some point when delegates from nine out of the 12 constituencies finished voting.
The Electoral Commission officials packed their electoral materials and that seemed not to have gone down well with delegates from Sunyani East, Jaman South and Dormaa Central who were yet to exercise their franchise.
The EC officials refused to allow the delegates from the three constituencies to vote because of a court injunction that had been placed on them.
Some aspirants and their supporters were also not happy with the turn of events.
There was a subsequent confusion and it took the swift intervention of the police to prevent some angry delegates from destroying the ballot boxes.
But the Chairman of the Election Committee, Kwabena Oppong, announced that the committee had. not been served with any injunction and stated that the delegates from the three constituencies would be allowed to vote.
"I cannot disenfranchise anybody and perpetuate illegality. Delegates from the three constituencies will vote", he stated.
"When the EC finished counting the votes, we will add what we get from the three constituencies and add to it".
He asked members of the election committee to act as electoral officers for the delegates of the the three constituencies to begin the voting process.
"The committee is clothed with powers. I have not been served any injunction as chairman of the election committee. This is an election for NPP".
With this, new electoral materials were arranged by the chairman of the election committee, Mr Oppong for delegates of the three constituencies to vote as officials stayed glued on the podium under the protection of the police to count the votes of the nine constituencies.