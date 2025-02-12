Kwakye Ofosu advocates for swift power handover to curb post-election violence

Gertrude Ankah Politics Feb - 12 - 2025 , 07:14 3 minutes read

The Minister of State for Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has advocated for a reduction in the country’s transition period following elections, citing concerns over post-election violence and the need for a smoother transfer of power.

Speaking on The Point of View on Channel One TV on Monday, February 10, Kwakye Ofosu linked incidents of unrest, allegedly perpetrated by National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters, to the prolonged transition period.

He argued that an extended period between elections and the assumption of office by a new government creates a governance vacuum that fuels political tensions and violence.

“The party that has won is not in charge, so the incoming president can’t authorise anything to be done. Yes, he has been given security briefings, but that is just about it. The outgoing government is crestfallen and practically loses interest in governance beyond going through the motions until they hand over,” he stated.

According to Kwakye Ofosu, this situation leaves a power vacuum that is often exploited by aggrieved party supporters, particularly those who feel mistreated during previous transitions.

He pointed to events in 2016, where some party activists took to the streets in retaliation for past grievances.

Post-election violence and security concerns

The minister condemned acts of violence and destruction of state properties, warning that post-election conflicts have become an ingrained feature of Ghana’s electoral process.

He stressed the need for structural reforms to prevent future occurrences. “I will not endorse that in any way, shape, or form. The way to address it, in my view, is not just to see it as a transient occurrence—it is a sub-culture. It has been ingrained, it has become part of our electoral system, so let us adopt a root-and-branch approach to address it,” he stated.

Kwakye Ofosu also highlighted the role of security agencies during transitions, noting that they often become hesitant to act decisively due to fears of political repercussions under the incoming administration.

He pointed out that this paralysis emboldens party supporters to engage in lawless activities, as law enforcement officers are uncertain about their own job security and hesitant to take firm action.

A call for reform

The minister proposed a shortening of the transition period to allow the incoming administration to swiftly take control of security matters and governance.

He referenced the UK’s electoral process, where the new prime minister assumes office almost immediately after an election, ensuring continuity in governance and security.

“In the UK, the day after elections, the new prime minister moves in while the outgoing prime minister moves out. There’s no gap, no vacuum. That ensures a smooth transition. In our case, the process allows room for unnecessary tensions to rise,” he noted.

Kwakye Ofosu acknowledged that Ghana has made significant progress in election management, having witnessed eight peaceful transfers of power since 1992. However, he argued that post-election management, particularly in the immediate aftermath of declarations, remains a weak point in the country’s democratic process.

“The focus has always been on election management, declarations, and transfers of power. What appears to be missing is post-election management, particularly the immediate aftermath of the declaration. We need clear institutional mechanisms to handle this period effectively,” he stressed.

A history of chaotic transitions

Reflecting on past transitions, he noted that Ghana has struggled with chaotic power transfers. He recalled the 2000 and 2009 transitions as particularly problematic, with instances of political instability and contestations over authority.

“In the past, there was no structured transition process, and transitions were often chaotic. The 2000 transition was difficult, and even in 2009, the inauguration itself was chaotic. It was only in 2012 that real efforts were made to formalise the transition process,” he explained.