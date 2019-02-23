Korle Klottey CPP remembers Nkrumah with route march

Members of the Korle Klottey constituency of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) in the Greater Accra Region, on Saturday morning marched through the principal streets of the constituency in remembrance of the overthrow of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first president post-independence.
The CPP was founded by Nkrumah, whose nation-building plans and ideals the party insists remain very relevant to today’s development needs.
Korle Klottey constituency CPP chairman, Daniels Atu Reynolds, told Graphic online that Saturday’s march was to draw public attention to the nation’s retrogression when it comes to development.
“We are having this march because some years back, Kwame Nkrumah was overthrown on the 24th (February) and we have chosen this day to walk and tell the people that Ghana is (headed for) doom and the CPP should come out and take the mantle. So we are asking the people, to tell them about the vision of Kwame Nkrumah”, he said.
Accompanied by brass band music, the party members sang patriotic songs as they marched, with some of them driving in their cars tooting their horns, while a truck-mounted mobile public address system continuously told why the CPP needed to rise up again to salvage Ghana from ‘poor leadership’.