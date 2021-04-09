Koku Anyidoho leads Atta Mills Institute election observer team for Benin poll

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has invited the Atta-Mills Institute (AMI) for Civic Education and Public Policy Advocacy to observe Benin's April 11 Presidential elections.
The Founder and CEO of the AMI, Mr Samuel Koku Anyidoho will lead a three-member team which also includes Maxwell Okamafo Addo and a Technical Director of the Institute to observe the elections which will elect the President of the Republic of Benin for a five-year term.
A statement signed by the Director and Chief of Staff of the Institute, Andy Kankam, said the team will be in Benin between April 8 and 14, 2021.
The statement said it would be the second international election monitoring assignment by the AMI after an earlier one it undertook in October 2020, as part of an ECOWAS Observer Team to observe the Presidential and Provincial elections in Guinea Conakry.
It added that the AMI was also accredited as one of the 27 Local and International Observer Groups mandated to observe Ghana’s December 7, Presidential and Parliamentary elections.
"The AMI remains humbled by the local and international recognition that God is bringing our way, and we appreciate the ECOWAS invitation," the statement said.
"Ipso facto, the presence of Koku Anyidoho and AMI Team in Benin, will further enhance the international image of the Institute.
"We remain grateful to God for his grace and mercies upon the path we have chosen to walk, and it is our fervent prayer that more illuminating opportunities shall shine our way so we continue to serve God and Country the best way possible".
The AMI also expressed gratitude to all individuals and groups for "the unrelenting support towards seeing us grow from strength to strength".
Benin Poll
The elections have the incumbent, President Patrice Talon, seeking a second term in office.
He is being challenged by two opposition candidates: former minister Alassane Soumanou and Corentin Kohoue, a dissident candidate from the opposition Democrats party.