Kojo Bonsu seeks Otumfuo’s blessings to contest NDC flagbearer position

A former Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Kojo Bonsu, has stated that it is about time an Asante led the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to win the presidency.
He explained that since its formation, no Asante had led the party into a major election hence his decision to contest for the flagbearership of the NDC for the 2024 election.
Mr Bonsu said this last Sunday, March 6, 2022, when he sought the blessings of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to become the first Asante to lead the NDC in the 2024 presidential elections.
He expressed his desire to increase the fortunes of the opposition party to bring the Presidency home to Kumasi after the 2024 Election.
Prayers
Mr Bonsu was part of the well-wishers who thronged the Manhyia palace to celebrate the Akwasidae with the Asantehene.
He said as a royal and an Asante, it was prudent that he sought the blessings and the prayers of the king to enable him to achieve his objective and bring glory to Asanteman.
He, therefore, asked the Asantehene to pray for him as he embarked on his dream of becoming the first Asante to lead the party to win power and become the first Asante NDC president.
Speaking through his linguist, Otumfuo Osei Tutu thanked him for coming to seek his blessings as he embarked on the journey to be the first Asante to lead the NDC in a presidential election.
He wished him well in his quest to lead the party.
Background
The NDC will later this year outline an election timetable for its branch, constituency, regional and national elections for new officers to run the affairs of the party.In 2018, Mr Bonsu pulled out of the NDC race to become the party’s flag bearer for the 2020 election, three months after declaring his intentions to contest.
Although he is yet to declare his intention, former President John Mahama is seen as a leading contender for the position for the 2024 presidential elections with former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor also coming up strongly as another contender.