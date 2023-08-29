Kennedy Agyapong's campaign team clarifies "showdown" comment

The campaign team of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has sought to clarify his recent comment about a potential "showdown" with President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during the party's special delegates conference was not intended as a threat.

Mr. Agyapong, a Member of Parliament for Assin Central, was captured in a video where he mentioned the term "showdown" in connection with the President and Vice President.

This led to concerns and raised eyebrows, prompting the NPP to consider disciplinary action against him.

During a press conference, Mr. Agyapong's campaign manager, Kwame Owusu, emphasized that the term "showdown" was used to convey Agyapong's strong determination to emerge victorious in the November 4 polls.

He said it was not indicative of any intended confrontation or hostility towards the Vice President or President.

Mr. Owusu further explained, “Whether or not the confrontation was directed towards the Vice President or not, are you concerned about the meaning of confrontation? Because I think the showdown is basically a decisive point of either a confrontation or a contest. In that regard, if it is addressed to the Vice president it only then meant that come November no matter what happens he is going to be a victor.”

“And so that is a showdown, a decisive confrontation and contest… It is not a threat, it is nothing for us to be worried about, it is just a simple language probably expressed in a different form,” he stated.

He also reassured that Agyapong is willing to fully cooperate with the party's disciplinary process.