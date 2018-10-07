John Mahama is a leader whom we can stand—former UCC VC

A former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman has thrown her support for the candidature of former President John Dramani Mahama to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as its flag-bearer in the 2020 general elections
.
She described him (former president) as a servant leader whom Ghanaians can rely on, adding that he is a leader of humility and integrity and concerned genuinely about the plight of the underprivileged in the society.
Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman, who served as a Minister of Education under
She said having worked closely with the former president, it has enabled her to really appreciate the vision and values of the former president, particularly his genuine concern for the underserved.
Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman endorsed
She joins many other senior members of the NDC and its teeming youth to endorse the candidature of John Dramani Mahama as