John Mahama criticizes President Akufo-Addo for increasing the tax burden on citizens

GraphicOnline Politics Apr - 20 - 2023 , 06:57

The former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has criticized the current government for increasing the tax burden on Ghanaians, going against its promise to prioritize production over taxation.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently approved the implementation of three new revenue taxes, which have been controversial.

The Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2022, the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill 2022, the Ghana Revenue Authority Bill 2022, and the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2022 were all passed by parliament on March 31.

Speaking during a tour of the Greater Accra region, Mahama expressed concern that the taxes have become a burden on the public, with supermarket prices skyrocketing.

He criticized the government's excessive borrowing, which he believes has led to the country's economic troubles.

He claimed that the government could have avoided seeking debt forgiveness from external creditors if it had controlled its borrowing.

“The country wouldn’t have been in this economic mess if government had not engaged in excessive borrowing. We are now seeking for debt forgiveness from external creditors,” ex-President Mahama said.