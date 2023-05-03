Joe Ghartey is capable of winning power in 2024 - NPP Ahafo

GraphicOnline Politics May - 03 - 2023 , 06:56

Members and executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ahafo Region, have expressed optimism that former Railways Minister and Aspiring NPP Presidential candidate, Joe Ghartey, is capable of leading the party to a resounding victory in 2024.

The members and executives of NPP in the Ahafo Region hailed Mr Ghartey as a selfless leader, saying in him, they see a candidate who can help the party win power once again in 2024.

The executives and members made their observations of the Essikado-Ketan Constituency's longest-serving Member of Parliament's selfless leadership when he visited the Region to canvas votes ahead of the party's primaries.

Speaker after speaker at the meeting recollected their encounters with Joe Ghartey over the years. The Chairman of Asunafo South, Elvis Mensah, for example, recounted the immense assistance and support Hon Joe Ghartey had given to their constituency over a long period of time.

Meanwhile, addressing the members, Hon. Ghartey gave an account of what he had done in public life when he was given the opportunity to serve Ghana.



He said all his public service had been by the kind courtesy of the NPP and he would forever be grateful to the Party for the opportunity.



He also said that his roles as Attorney-General & Minister for Justice, as Deputy Speaker and as Minister for Railways Development, had more than prepared him for the big task ahead which is serving Ghana as President.