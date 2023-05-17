James Quayson's reaction to Supreme Court directive kicking him out of Parliament

Following the Supreme Court's declaration that James Gyakye Quayson's election as a Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North in the Central Region was unconstitutional and the subsequent order to Parliament to expunge his name Parliament, the embattled man has reacted.

In a statement issued Wednesday evening, James Gyakye Quayson wrote that he remains committed to the development of Assin North constituency.

In a unanimous decision Wednesday morning (May 17, 2023), a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court ordered Parliament to expunge the name of Mr Quayson as MP, reports Graphic Online’s Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson from the court.

It was the considered view of the court that the election of Mr Quayson breached Article 94(2) (a) of the 1992 Constitution because at the time he filed to contest the elections he was not qualified to be elected as a legislator since he had not renounced his dual citizenship

The court therefore declared Mr Quayson filling to contest, the EC’s decision to allow him to contest as well as his swearing-in as MP in Parliament as all unconstitutional, null and void.

The seven -member panel of the court was presided over by Justice Jones Dotse, with Justices Nene Amegatcher, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkornoo, Prof Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi and Barbara Ackah-Ayensu

The court said the full reasons for its decision will be filed at the court’s registry by June 7, this year

