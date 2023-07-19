I’ll recapture Ablekuma Central — Jefferson Sackey

Donald Ato Dapatem Politics Jul - 19 - 2023 , 07:10

An aspiring parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ablekuma Central, Jefferson Kwamena Sackey, has given an assurance that he will recapture the seat from the National Democratic Congress when given the mandate.

Mr Sackey, who is campaigning on the motto “New Energy, New Face, New Hope for Ablekuma Central”, said he had reinvigorated the base of the party, mended broken bridges, whipped up interest of even non-party members and supported the party members in various forms.

Mr Sackey, who is a Deputy Director of Communications at the Office of the President, was speaking at his office at Russia in the constituency after receiving the nomination forms from members of the NPP Volunteers of Abossey Okai.

The group out of their love and support for Mr Sackey mobilised funds and bought the forms for him.

The group presented the forms to the Jefferson Sackey Campaign Manager, Mr Okuley Nortey, who is a three-time Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency.

Swing

Mr Sackey described as not factual claims that the constituency was a swing one, because at least the NPP had occupied it more than four times and indicated that this coupled with hard work, great campaign through energising the structures of the party would lead to victory for the NPP.

“The whole concept of the policy, the New Energy Agenda, is to re-energise the base of the NPP party in the Ablekuma Central Constituency, revive the interest, through a decent internal campaign that would culminate in snatching the seat from the NDC,” he said.

He gave an assurance that the Ablekuma primaries would be one of the most peaceful and incident-free because the most important thing is the unity and interest of the NPP and that “at the end of the primaries, we have to come out stronger” because he and his supporters consider the race as an internal family process.

Support

Asked about some of the things he had embarked on in the constituency, he mentioned the rolling out of the GH¢100,000 interest-free Jefferson Care Women Empowerment Fund which had so far benefited 107 women, and the donation of 200 chairs to the electoral areas to be used for party gatherings.

The Jefferson Sackey Education Support programme initially provided 3,000 exercise books and supported the party faithful to secure valid national health insurance cards.

Others were the donation of GH¢10,000 to each of the seven electoral areas making it a welfare support programme and helped in the payment of rents, school fees of polling station executives and wards of some known party people.

Mr Sackey said he had also presented welfare cards to be presented to all Polling Station Executives across the seven Electoral Areas as well as an amount of GH¢5,000 to some NPP volunteer groups in the constituency to augment their efforts.