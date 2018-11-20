I'll not go to court over NDC election malpractice – Kwadwo Adu Asare

BY: Enoch Darfah Frimpong
Kwadwo Adu Asare was introduced on the ballot paper as Justice Yeboah
Mr Kwadwo Adu Asare, who contested the position of Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at last Saturday's congress and was misrepresented on the ballot paper as Justice Yeboah has decided not to pursue the issue of malpractice in court.

He has rather decided to use internal party mechanisms and allow the newly elected leadership of the NDC, to take the matter up, and deal with the perpetrators of what he described as a "heinous crime" against him.

In a 27-minute radio interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Accra based Peace FM Tuesday morning, Mr Adu Asare said he was convinced that the move was deliberately orchestrated to ensure that he lost the election.

"It is not a mistake, it is somebody’s deliberate attempt to fix me, it was not a mistake. If it was a mistake on the ballot paper, could it have been a mistake on the declaration paper too, it is unto the person," he said.

"To be honest to you, I can't only believe that it was a coincidence. The only Justice Yeboah that comes to mind is somebody who contested as Deputy Youth organizer at the youth conference and was not in any of this particular category of elections," Mr Adu Asare told Kwami Sefa Kayi.


