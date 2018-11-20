I'll not go to court over NDC election malpractice – Kwadwo Adu Asare

Mr Kwadwo Adu Asare, who contested the position of Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at last Saturday's congress and was misrepresented on the ballot paper as Justice Yeboah has decided not to pursue the issue of malpractice in court .
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
In a 27-minute radio interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Accra based Peace FM Tuesday morning,
"It is not a mistake, it is somebody’s deliberate attempt to fix me, it was not a mistake. If it was a mistake on the ballot paper, could it have been a mistake on the declaration paper too, it is unto the person," he said.
"To be honest to you, I can't only believe that it was a coincidence. The only Justice Yeboah that comes to mind is somebody who contested as Deputy Youth organizer at the youth conference and was not in any of this particular category of elections,"
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
Read also: Adu Asare raises concern over
More to follow soon...
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana