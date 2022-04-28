I’ll not entertain factionalism in Bolgatanga East NPP - Aspiring Chairman

An aspiring Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Bolgatanga East in the Upper East Region, Mr Asumbekere Karim Anagbila, has said he will not entertain factionalism if elected.
That, he explained, would keep the party together and stronger.
According to him, the existence of camps within the party in the constituency over the years had negatively affected the fortunes of the party.
“I will rather bring everybody on board so that every party member will play his or her role towards the activities of the party instead of having a few party members doing the party work to the neglect of others,” he said.
Mr Anagbila, a-39-year-old businessman, who was speaking in an interview with the Daily Graphic last Friday, said, “I won’t encourage camps or divisions in the party as it will derail the party’s chances of breaking the eight-year rule.
“As a party, we need the expertise and competences of every member and I will ensure that everyone is brought on board as a way of strengthening the party and making it very attractive to non-members.”
Mr Anagbila, a First Vice Chairman, has been the acting Chairman of the constituency since October 23, 2021 after the appointment of the constituency Chairman, Mr David Akologo Amoah, as District Chief Executive of the area.
He will be facing off with Mr Francis Abaa Ayam, the Constituency Secretary, and Mr Desmond Atia Abane, the Constituency Second Vice Chairman in the election.
A total of 258 delegates made up of polling station executives, electoral area coordinators, incumbent constituency executives, as well as party elders and patrons are expected to take part in the upcoming constituency election.
Unity is key
Mr Anagbila stated that unity was key towards brightening the chances of the party to increase its votes in the constituency towards winning a third term which had not happened in the country’s democratic dispensation.
“Without unity, it will be very difficult for the party to win the parliamentary seat and the presidential votes in the constituency for the first time, stressing that “with unity and determination, we will be able to surprise the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 election”.
Touching on his vision, he said he would energise the grassroots, particularly the youth, by providing them with the needed financial and logistical support to continue to work for the betterment of the party.
Additionally, he pledged to provide support towards the construction of a permanent constituency office to give visibility to the party, saying “as I speak to you now, I have provided building materials for work to begin on the project”.