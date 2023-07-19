I have instructed my supporters not to insult during campaigning - Dr. Bawumia

GraphicOnline Politics Jul - 19 - 2023 , 07:34

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has underscored the significance of conducting a clean and respectful campaign as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) intensifies its flagbearership race.

Dr Bawumia stressed the need for unity within the party after the contest, as it would be essential to prevent the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from regaining power.

In an address to party supporters in the Ashanti Region, Dr Bawumia expressed his stance on avoiding acrimony during the internal election. He revealed that he had instructed his supporters and spokespersons not to engage in responses to attacks from fellow aspirants.

The Vice President emphasized the importance of recognizing the NDC as the "main enemy" and urged all factions within the NPP to unite for the greater cause.

"As a family, it is crucial for all factions to recognize that a united front is necessary to confront the NDC," Dr Bawumia stated. He further added, "I have instructed all my supporters and spokespersons that we must conduct a clean campaign, avoiding any form of insults."

Highlighting the unity among party members, he affirmed that once the contest concludes, they would come together as a cohesive force to ensure the NDC does not regain power.

The NPP is scheduled to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 elections on November 4. Ten flagbearer hopefuls have been cleared to participate in the upcoming elections.