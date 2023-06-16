Ho Central NPP endorses Dr Akoto

Daily Graphic Politics Jun - 16 - 2023 , 07:24

Some coordinators and polling station executives of the Ho Central New Patriotic Party (NPP) have endorsed Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto as the best candidate among all the flagbearers to lead the party in the 2024 general election.

They believe Dr Akoto possesses the wherewithal to break the eight-year governance cycle which has been the order of the day under the Fourth Republic.

This came to light last Tuesday in Ho, after they assessed the strengths of all the flagbearer hopefuls who had so far picked nominations to contest the party's upcoming presidential primary.

Speaking to a cross section of journalists, the Women's Organiser at the Herve Basic School Polling Station in the Amervo Electoral Area, Abdulai Fati, said they were motivated to openly endorse Dr Afriyie Akoto's candidature because they bought into his vision of facilitating the establishment of factories in the various constituencies to provide sustainable jobs for party members.

Endorsement

"We want to openly endorse Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto because we believe in his vision to transform the economy of Ghana through the agric sector; the planting for food and jobs which he initiated and implemented transformed our lives and provided food on our tables", Ms Abdulai Fati said.

She added "Again the creation of the Tree Crop Development Authority, which is intended to develop about six tree crops and add about US$12 billion into our economy which, we believe, will be the key to our economic emancipation and stop Ghana from excessive borrowing".

She has, therefore, called on the electoral area coordinators and polling station executives, as well as delegates of the NPP in other constituencies across the country, to fully support Dr Akoto by voting for him to become the flag bearer of the party.