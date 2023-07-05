Help stamp out chieftaincy disputes - MP urges youth groups

Alberto Mario Noretti Politics Jul - 05 - 2023 , 14:45

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ho West, Emmanuel Bedzra, has urged the youth to stamp out chieftaincy disputes in their communities.

He observed that some vital development projects initiated by progress-focused youth groups in several communities stalled as a result of such disputes.

The MP was launching the third edition of the Kpedze Youth Homecoming Festival in Ho last Friday.

The festival, which is the brainchild of the Kpedze Youth for Development Association (KYDA), is slated for later this year at Kpedze-Anoe to raise funds for a community library project.

Mr Bedzra commended members of KYDA for their joint front and strong resolve to develop Kpedze, saying their vision must, therefore, not be stifled by chieftaincy disputes.

He said development initiatives by the youth for their communities were better executed in collaboration with traditional authorities in an atmosphere of unity.

A leading member of KYDA, Ernest Senyo, gave an assurance that the association was also poised to revive the rich bond of unity prevailing among the people of Kpedze.

He said the community library project arose from the association’s commitment to promote quality education among the youth of Kpedze and urged the entire populace to support the project with great zeal and enthusiasm.

“The modern library will definitely benefit generations yet unborn and lift Kpedze to greater heights as it will serve as a rich source of knowledge for intellectual growth,” Mr Senyo added.

An amount of GH¢29, 000 was realised at the launch.