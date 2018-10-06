Hajia Zaynab Mahama outlines vision for NDC women organiser post

A national women organiser aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hajia Zainab Joyce Mahama, has announced a line-up of activities aimed at revamping the women’s base of the party towards re-capturing power in the 2020 polls when retained as the party’s women organiser.
She said she would work assiduously to empower the women of the party by establishing skills development centres to train women for various trades with a view to empowering them to rally behind the NDC.
Skills development centres
According to her, that vision was already in progress as the first one was scheduled be opened in the Volta Region soon.
Those centres, she said, would be managed by constituency women organisers and supervised by the regional women organisers.
In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Hajia Mahama said she also intended to initiate a micro-finance scheme to support women noting that “we have engaged our party financiers and like-minded people who agree with our ideologies to set up a micro-credit facility to support our women organisers financially for business purposes.”
Special female force
Her next line of action, she narrated, would be to establish a special female force that would play a major role in spreading information and campaigning towards Election 2020.
The special female force, she said, would also have a mandate to supervise polling stations during the 2020 elections.
In a quest to enhance the capacity of the party’s women, she said there would be a special training for women in communication skills for television, radio and social media interactions.
Throwing more light on her vision, she said the Tertiary Education Institutional Network (TEIN) of the party would be engaged while in school and after school, for mentoring and political activities while their database would be kept for job placement purposes and as reference for future political appointments
Building a strong knowledge base
For her, it was crucial to build the knowledge base of the women of the party to fully understand emerging political trends promising that programmes would be held frequently to “improve our women's understanding of the emerging political trends.”
Hajia Mahama said as a social democrat, the concerns of women were of paramount interest to her based on the conviction that, “there is no tool for development more effective than the empowerment of women.”
In view of that, she said, under her leadership, the party would continue its plan to put up housing facilities for Kayayes in Kumasi and Accra in order to address the peculiar accommodation challenges facing this group of women.
Her past achievements
Throwing more light on some of her past achievements, she recounted training women on public speaking, and grooming among others, in collaboration with the Fredrich Ebert Stiftung, a US-based organisation.
She also recollected sending some women outside Ghana for seminars, providing slots for Muslim women to go for the Hajj in Mecca, as well as empowering the grassroots with logistics, especially the kayayees.