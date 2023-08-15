GUM kicks against deployment of Ghanaian troops to Niger

Daniel Kenu & Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Aug - 15 - 2023 , 07:53

The Ghana Union Movement (GUM) has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to contribute troops to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) forces to reinstate deposed President Mohammed Bazoum of Niger.

The party said failure to heed their call would compel them to stage a massive demonstration nationwide until the right thing was done.

The Founder and Leader of the party, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews (Osofo Kyire Abosom), told a press conference in Accra yesterday that instead of sending troops, the President should rather deploy his energies towards solving the litany of challenges Ghanaians were facing.

The 2020 presidential candidate of the GUM advised neighbouring Nigeria to solve the Boko Haram invasion in the northern enclave of the country instead of venturing to go to war.

The coup

Niger presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum, and the presidential guard commander, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the leader of a new military junta.

Presidential guard forces closed the country's borders, suspended state institutions, and declared a curfew.

Rev. Andrews said the African Union (AU) should embark on policy making and implementation of decisions aimed at ensuring that the continent achieved its aspirations ‘4’ of Agenda 2063.

At the January 2013 AU Summit, it adopted Agenda 2063 as Africa's blue print and master plan for sustainable development and economic growth.

The aspiration ‘4’ of the Agenda 2063 aspires to achieve "a peaceful and secure Africa" through the use of machines that promotes a dialogue-centered approach to conflict prevention and resolution.

He said Ghana was not ready to fight a neighbouring country.

"Africa needs to unite but not to fight among themselves, no matter what," he said.

The Founder of GUM said any military action would compound the socio-economic and security challenges confronting Niger and called for diplomatic means to solve the problem.

"The people of Niger have not called for them to be saved.

There are security issues in the northern part of Ghana that needs more troops for peace as well as protection of Ghana's borders against illegal immigrants and presumed terrorists," he said.

He said if ECOWAS has any better decision to take, it should meet on how to eradicate corruption and the excruciating hardships among the youth on the continent.

Agric/constitution

The Founder promised to change the face of African politics when elected as President of Ghana at the 2024 general election.

Key among his vision for both Ghana and the continent is the promotion of mechanised Agriculture and a shift from the over reliance on cocoa as Ghana's main export cash crop.

While maintaining it, he said, the focus should be on producing more food crops like maize to solve the over reliance on exported produce.