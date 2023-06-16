Group declares support for Bawumia

Jun - 16 - 2023

Members of the Volta Region Resource Group (VRG) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have thrown their weight behind the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in his bid to become the flag bearer of the party.

The Secretary of VRG, King David Akpabli, said at a press conference in Ho last Monday that Dr Bawumia’s experience as Vice-President over the years, humility, loyalty to the party, and leadership skills made him the best man to lead the NPP to “break the 8”.

“Further, as a former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana and current head of the Economic Management Team of the government, Dr Bawumia has the best ability to understand, analyse and manage Ghana’s economy when he becomes President,” said the VRG Secretary.

Choice

Mr Akpabli credited Dr Bawumia with the digitalisation of various sectors of the economy and said his knowledge of the protocols and challenges at the Presidency add to his sterling credentials for the role of the President of the republic.

Mr Akpabli maintained that the choice of Dr Bawumia as flag bearer would readily testify to the fact that the NPP was not an Akan party but rather a party for all Ghanaians.

“Dr Bawumia’s election will also attract more people from the northern part of the country as well as members of the Zongo communities into the party for victory in 2024.”

“He will also help to bridge the north and south divide as well as the Christian-Muslim gap, since Dr Bawumia is accepted in all circles,” Mr Akpabli said.

He insisted that Dr Bawumia was the most marketable material for the job of President and that was evident in his performance as Ghana’s best Vice-President.

The VRG Secretary appealed to other flagbearer hopefuls in the party to step down for Dr Bawumia to ensure a smooth victory for the NPP in the 2024 general election.