Featured

Greater Accra Regional NDC Constituency Organisers decry 'harassment' of McDan

GraphicOnline Politics May - 10 - 2025 , 21:14 2 minutes read

The Greater Accra Regional Constituency Organisers Caucus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has voiced concern over what it describes as increasing harassment of Ghanaian business leaders, particularly targeting the McDan Group of Companies and its founder, Daniel McKorley.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Friday, May 9, the Deputy Secretary of the caucus, Mr Eliis Amartei, condemned what he termed a “troubling pattern” of pressure and intimidation against local entrepreneurs, especially those operating within the Greater Accra Region.

“These entrepreneurs are critical partners in our public-private development agenda. Their efforts to create decent jobs for Ghanaian youth are being stifled by unnecessary investigations and public vilification. Dr McKorley is a national asset who has contributed significantly to job creation and economic growth. The narrative being created around Dr McKorley is deeply troubling,” Mr Amartei stated.

The caucus warned that continued harassment of local businesses could undermine President John Dramani Mahama’s flagship 24-hour economy policy, a central promise of the NDC’s governance and job creation strategy.

They urged the President and his administration to take immediate steps to address what they termed “abuse of power” by some officials and state institutions, who they allege are using their positions to settle personal scores under the guise of official investigations.

“We are calling on President Mahama to step in and ensure that business leaders like Dr McKorley are not unfairly targeted or used as scapegoats. This situation, if left unchecked, could derail the progress of the private sector and weaken investor confidence,” the organisers said.