Give President rousing welcome - Upper West NPP executives urge supporters

The Upper West Regional Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have urged party supporters to come out in their numbers to give President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a rousing welcome to the region.
The President is expected to commence a three-day working visit to the Upper West Region beginning from today, to inaugurate and inspect government projects as well as interact with chiefs and people in the region.
The regional executives made the call after rescinding an earlier decision to boycott all activities of the President during his tour to the region with the claim that they had been sidelined by the Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, and prevented from taking part in the preparations ahead of the President’s visit to the region.
This followed consultations with the Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, and other party stakeholders.
Rousing welcome
A statement issued and signed by the party’s Regional Secretary, Tanko Daniel Dawda, said the regional executives had smoked the peace pipe with the regional minister.
Further to this, the regional executives urged all party supporters to come out in their numbers to welcome the President to the region as he begins his tour today.
“We love our President and will welcome every opportunity that is offered us to receive him in the region,” the statement said.
The Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Bin Salih, also appealed to the rank and file of the party to bury their differences and give the President a befitting welcome.
Recall
The Upper West regional executives of the party last Wednesday accused the regional minister of preventing them from participating in the preparations towards the three-day visit of the President to the region.
The regional executives and the regional minister have since resolved the matter with the latter denying the claims that he had sidelined the regional leadership.