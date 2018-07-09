‘Give NDC credit for Keta Nursing School, Anloga Shopping Mall’

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta Constituency, Mr Richard Quashigah, has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to take credit for the construction of the Keta Nursing School as well as the Anloga Shopping Mall as he inaugurates the projects today.
In a statement, the legislator said former President John Dramani Mahama initiated and completed the construction of those edifices and "it is expected that President Akufo-Addo will give credit to his predecessor in respect of them. President Akufo-Addo is expected in the Keta Municipality today to inaugurate some projects, including the multi-purpose Keta Nursing School and the Anloga Shopping Mall.
According to the statement, earlier this year President Akufo-Addo inaugurated a number of projects undertaken by the previous government without acknowledging it and its leader former President Mahama.