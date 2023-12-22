Bawumia's spokesperson, Gideon Boako officially announces intention to contest Tano North NPP seat

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Politics Dec - 22 - 2023 , 00:19

For many years, he had his eyes on the Tano North Parliamentary seat and per Graphic Online's observations, Dr Gideon Boako was marking time for the incumbent Member of Parliament, Freda Prempeh who is currently the Minister of Sanitation, to enjoy her time.

Following the announcement by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that nominations were opening for aspirants to contest constituencies where the party already has incumbent members of Parliament (MP), Dr Gideon Boako has officially declared his aspiration.

Dr Boako is a Technical Advisor and spokesperson for the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who himself has been elected as flag bearer for the NPP for Election 2024.

Dr Boako per Graphic Online's observations over the years has been a staunch member of the NPP from his tertiary education days at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) where he was a staunch member of TESCON (Tertiary Students Confederacy of the NPP).

He also served as a youth organiser of the NPP in the Ashanti Region and when the NPP won Election 2016, he has since been serving as a Technical Advisor and spokesperson for the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

On Thursday, Dr Boako, a native of Bomaa in the Tano North constituency of the Bono Region, officially announced his aspiration to serve as a Parliamentarian representing the people of the area.

In a tweet, he wrote: "Dear friends, colleagues, and fellow patriots, with deep gratitude and a resolute spirit, I humbly address you today to formally announce my aspiration to serve the good people of Tano North Constituency in the forthcoming Parliamentary elections."

"This decision stems from my enduring commitment to our constituency, driven by your unwavering support and the greater welfare of our people and nation. Having dedicated years of service to the NPP, from my early days as a devoted high school student through tertiary education to serving as an active officer of the Party from Polling Station through to regional, and contributing to the government under the NPP's leadership, I am prepared to represent our constituency on our esteemed Party's ticket as a legislator."

He added: "My aim is not to dismantle but to mend broken bonds, bridges, and forge stronger connections moving ahead. This campaign isn’t solely about Gideon Boako; it's a collective endeavor. To advance our party's fortunes in the Tano North Constituency and our nation, unity is paramount."

Dear friends, colleagues, and fellow patriots, with deep gratitude and a resolute spirit, I humbly address you today to formally announce my aspiration to serve the good people of Tano North Constituency in the forthcoming Parliamentary elections. This decision stems from my enduring commitment to our constituency, driven by your unwavering support and the greater welfare of our people and nation. Having dedicated years of service to the NPP, from my early days as a devoted high school student through tertiary education to serving as an active officer of the Party from Polling Station through to regional, and contributing to the government under the NPP's leadership, I am prepared to represent our constituency on our esteemed Party's ticket as a legislator. My aim is not to dismantle but to mend broken bonds, bridges, and forge stronger connections moving ahead. This campaign isn’t solely about Gideon Boako; it's a collective endeavor. To advance our party's fortunes in the Tano North Constituency and our nation, unity is paramount. Known for engaging with people, I am committed to selfless service guided by humility. *My candidacy heralds a new era and renewed vigor for the NPP in the Tano North Constituency. It marks a new beginning; a fresh start; and an important, promising turning point (The New Dawn).* I am resolved to revive spirits and infuse our community with vitality, love, and resilience. Our goal is to unify and honor every individual, ensuring no one is left behind. This is a shared duty, and I am devoted to leading this cause. I entreat you, dear friends, to not sit on your oars but gird your loins for this important and collective pursuit. *Preserving the Tano North seat from slipping to the opposition NDC is our duty. Let us unite for this common good.* Thank you sincerely for embracing this journey of possibilities. It is truly achievable. The journey starts *tomorrow, Friday, December 22nd, as I go to submit my nomination forms. Join me at the Duayaw Nkwanta Methodist school park at 10 a.m., and let's do this together*. God has done it already - Onyame ay3 awie! Gideon Boako, Ph.D #Christisthereason

Background of Dr Gideon Boako Dr Gideon Boako is a Financial Economist with years of experience in academia, public policy formulations, and governmental and non-governmental consultancies. Currently, he serves on Ghana's Economic Management Team (EMT) as Technical Advisor at the Office of the President, as well as the Spokesperson to the Vice President of Ghana, who chairs the Economic Management Team. Dr Gideon Boako has had stints in the academia teaching finance and economics at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of the Witwatersrand, and Garden City University College. He is a Research Fellow at the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC) and holds Research Associate/Fellowship positions at the Centre for Global Finance-School of Finance and Management at the SOAS University of London, the Institute of Business Research (IBR) - University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, and the African Finance and Economics Consult (AFEC), Johannesburg, South Africa. Gideon Boako holds PhD in Finance (with specialization in Financial Economics) from the University of Witwatersrand as well as master's degrees in finance (M.Phil. and MBA) from KNUST. Additionally, Gideon Boako is a Charter Holder in Financial Economics (Ch.FE), and holds certificates in Financial Engineering & Risk Management, and Financial Markets from Columbia University (New York-USA) and Yale University (USA), respectively. In 2016, Gideon Boako was selected among top 18 qualified Economics/Finance young scholars in Africa for the African Institute of Financial Markets and Risk Management Economics/Finance Ph.D. Summer School held at University of Cape Town. He has been part of Ghana's national budget preparation since 2017. In January 2017, he was invited to the Presidential Transition Team on Finance Summit to brainstorm on the possible means to restructure Ghana's debt profile for economic growth and in 2020 he was engaged by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) to review the 2020 Economic Report on Africa.

