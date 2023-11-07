Don't underrate NPP in 2024 election - NDC National Zango Caucus to party executives

The National Zango Caucus Coordinator of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Mohammed Mamah Coole Younger, has called on party executives in the country not to underrate the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in next year's general election.

He said all the party needed to do was to work together in unity to recapture power at the polls to help better the lives of Ghanaians.

That, he explained, was because the NPP had plunged the country into a total mess, making Ghanaians suffer.

He, however, noted that for the NDC to win the 2024 election, party members in the regions, especially the constituencies, must unite to ensure victory.

Alhaji Mamah made the call when he inaugurated a 13-member Eastern Regional Zango Caucus working committee at the party's Regional Secretariat in Koforidua yesterday.

The committee is chaired by Huseini Abdullai, Zango Caucus Coordinator for the Akwatia Constituency.

Alhaji Mamah urged the committee members to lead the campaign in the zangos across the country.

That, he said, would change the narrative of the voting pattern in the zangos in favour of the NDC.

Alhaji Mamah indicated that it would help improve the party's votes as compared to the previous elections.

He said the committee members had also been tasked to serve as ambassadors of the party and its flag bearer during the campaign period for next year's polls.

The national zango caucus coordinator, therefore, appealed to the members to be proactive in propagating the party's vision to convince people living in zango communities to vote for the NDC.

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the NDC, Dr Mark Oliver Kevor, said it had become necessary for the committee members to constantly interact with dwellers in the zango communities to win their support for the party.

He explained that neglecting such interactions would not be in favour of the party, hence the need for the committee members to live up to expectation.

