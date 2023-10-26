Document reports on SOCO project - Dan Botwe charges information officers

Mohammed Fugu Politics Oct - 26 - 2023 , 06:47

The Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD), Daniel Kwaku Botwe, has charged all regional and district information officers to be more proactive and document up to date reports on the implementation of the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project.

That, he said, would help ensure transparency, accountability and value for money in the implementation of the project.

He noted that coruption and greed often affected the successful implementation of many social intervention projects in the past, and that the ministry had put in place stringent accountability mechanisms to ensure the success of the SOCO Project.

Training

Mr Botwe made the call at the opening of a two-day training workshop for information officers in the five regions of the North in Tamale last Tuesday.

The training seeks to build the capacity of the officers to enable them to disseminate and document reports on the SOCO project in all the implementating areas.

The training seeks to build the capacity of the officers to enable them to disseminate and document reports on the SOCO project in all the implementation areas.

Collaboration

Mr Botwe asked the information officers to work closely with the district, regional and national implementation units of the project to ensure its success.

While reiterating the government’s resolve to continue to initiate interventions geared towards enhancing growth, the minister urged the chiefs and people to hold their respective district assemblies accountable for any lapses on their part.

For his part, the Northern Regional Coordinating Director, Alhassan Issahaku, commended the ministry for organising the training which he said would go a long way to ensure the successful implementation of the project.

Project

The $150 million programme is being implemented by the MLGDRD, in collaboration with the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), to improve economic activities in six regions of the north that had been hit by food insecurity, climate change, conflict and violence, particularly in the Sahel region.

It is being implemented in 48 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) across six regions, namely — Oti, Upper East, Upper West, Northern, North East and Savannah.

The project, which was launched in May this year, has since been rolled out in all the beneficiary regions, and would serve as a catalyst for addressing some of the key emerging and recurring challenges.