Speaker honoured with PRESEC Grand Companion Award

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye, has been honoured with the PRESEC Grand Companion Award for his contribution to Ghana's democracy and institutional/constitutional development.
The award was also in recognition of his commitment to the ideals and growth of Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC), his alma mater.
Prof. Oquaye was honoured at the maiden edition of the Odadee Torch Awards organised by the PRESEC Old Boys Association in Accra.
The Grand Companion Award, which is the highest award, was also conferred on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is an honorary old boy of PRESEC.
Other personalities who were given other awards included Prof. Lade Wosornu, Prof. J.S. Djangmah, Rev. Dr Ebenezer Markwei, Mrs Rose Ankrah, Mrs Acheampong, Lady Queen Akrofi-Aseidu, Mr Francis Biney, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Mr Frank Adu Jnr, Nana Antwi Darkwa, Mr Paul Adom Otchere and Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai.
Fond memories
Receiving the award, the Speaker recounted fond memories of his school days and urged all alumni and current students to live by the words of the school anthem.
"For Christian training we get, and sure solid foundation to take our places in the future of our country and church
"Our anthem is unique. It was not an adopted hymn but well-crafted conceptualisation of a vision. This has been the root of our achievements and should forever drive us to higher achievements through all generations yet to come,” he said.
