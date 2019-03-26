Lack of sustained action cause of road carnage — PPP

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) is bemoaning the lack of sustained action on the part of successive administrations to adequately resource road safety institutions, to ensure they deliver on their mandates of education and enforcement of rules towards the prevention of avoidable fatal road crashes.
In a statement, the PPP indicated that “while we appreciate the traditional messages of condolence from leading members of the previous and current administrations, the need to take concrete actions beyond committee reports must not be lost on the current administration imbued with state authority and resources to find a lasting solution to the problem.”
The statement was signed by Mr Paa Kow Ackon, Director of Communication of the party.
Last Friday March 22, 2019, at least 70 people were confirmed dead in two separate avoidable road crashes in the Bono East and Central regions.
“Our hearts and minds are with the bereaved families and we pray for the souls of the dead to rest in peace, as we wish the injured speedy recovery and full restoration,” the PPP statement added .
It stated that the PPP was aware of reports and recommendations that had been kept on the shelves to gather the proverbial dust.
That is not acceptable, the party stated and urged the President to take action now to save lives.