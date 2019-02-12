Chiefs, people of Nkoranza raise concern over new captial

The Chiefs and the people of the Nkoranza Traditional Area have raised red flags about what they deem as an orchestrated scheme to sideline them from participating in meetings before and after the referendum held for the creation of the Bono East Region, particularly on the siting of the regional capital.
“……. Even though the chiefs and people of the Nkoranza Traditional Area have submitted a petition to the President with a copy to the Minister for Regional Reorganisation and Development, the minister has claimed that he has not received any petition from Nkoranza. The chiefs and the people of the Nkoranza Traditional Area consider the denial by the minister as ‘elimination by rough tactics’”.
They said on many occasions, the Ministry of Regional Reorganisation and Development and the executive of the coalition for the creation of the region failed to invite the chiefs from the traditional area to attend meetings towards the creation of the region.
At a press conference at Nkoranza yesterday during which a statement signed by the Adontenhene of the Nkoranza Traditional Area, Nana Okofo Agyapong IV was read by the Chief of Buabeng, Nana Owusu Damoah Ameyaw, they accused the ministry of its failure to invite chiefs of the area to the meeting organised on February 7, 2019 in Sunyani during which the sector minister, Mr Dan Botwe, briefed stakeholders on the latest developments about the creation of the region.
“We have observed with keen interest the regular official and extensive private visits of Mr Dan Botwe and his deputy to Techiman without extending same to Nkoranza and the other traditional area”, the statement said.
Clad in red and black apparels with red bands tied around their hands and heads, some of the participants during the press conference carried placards with inscriptions such as “Nick Danso Abeam, Do something for Nkoranza”, “Nkroranza Traditional Area had the highest votes” , “Nkoranza Traditional Area has been sidelined for too long” among others.
Regional capital
The statement said right from the beginning of the campaign to create the Bono East Region, the people of Techiman had publicly stated that Techiman would be the capital of the proposed region because they initiated the idea of the creation.
“It is important to note that 14 paramouncies signed the petition for the creation of the Bono East Region. Although all the paramouncies are traditionally equal, the Nkoranza Paramountcy is the biggest in terms of population, polling stations and land size”’ it said adding that “It is not true that the chiefs and people of Techiman are the only ones who pushed for the creation of the Bono East Region”.
The statement added that the result of the referendum should convince everybody that the creation of the Bono East Region was a popular demand by all the chiefs and the people in the area.
Appreciation
The statement, however, expressed the profound gratitude of the chiefs and the people of the Nkoranza Traditional Area to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to have the Brong Ahafo Region divided into three administrative regions in order to enhance infrastructural development, decrease distance in accessing services and facilities in the regional capital.