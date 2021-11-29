2022 Budget: CPP calls for economic dialogue

The Convention People's Party (CPP) has called on the government to consult widely across all sections of the Ghanaian society in order to address the economic challenges facing the country.
According to the CPP, holding a national dialogue to solicit ideas and build consensus is the way forward to generate the needed policies to revive the economy.
Speaking to the Daily Graphic in the aftermath of Parliament’s rejection of the government’s 2022 budget statement and economic policy last Friday, the General Secretary of the CPP, Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah, said the brouhaha that surrounded the proceedings in Parliament could have been averted if the government had consulted widely and sought the inputs of the various segments of the society.
She urged the government to revise the budget, look at the issues again and open a dialogue with all stakeholders to come out with an acceptable position by all.
“Let us have an economic dialogue and see how dire the situation is so we can all forge ahead.
Government must engage all stakeholders as soon as possible.
We must all come to the table, look at the problem holistically in order to formulate the right policies that will help move the country forward,” she said.
Fault
She faulted the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, for making a last-minute attempt to plead with Parliament to suspend the approval process to give the executive an opportunity to engage the parliamentary leadership over the introduction of the electronic transactions levy (E-Levy) outlined in the 2022 budget statement.
Nana Yaa Jantuah said such a last-minute attempt was something which should have happened days before the budget statement was read for all stakeholders to make an input and have a buy-in.
“We believe that it is time Ghanaians were treated better and in a fair manner.
This government has borrowed so much and we do not have a clue about what the money has been used for.
As far as the CPP is concerned, there was no consultation with the political parties and other stakeholders.
It was very unfortunate that the Minister of Finance on the floor of the House made a proposal to engage the parliamentary leadership over the introduction of the electronic transactions levy (E-Levy) outlined in the 2022 budget statement and other outstanding issues.”
Voice of people
According to her, the Members of Parliament represented the over 30 million Ghanaians and if the Minister had consulted them and other stakeholders prior to the presentation of the statement on the floor, what happened in the house last Friday could have been avoided.
Nana Yaa Jantuah said the CPP was not surprised the budget was rejected because that was the position of the party.
“We in the CPP asked Parliament to reject the budget after it was read and that was exactly what the representatives of the people did on Friday.
We think that Ghanaians should be treated fairly,” she said.
