2020 General elections will not be easy - Nii Armah Ashietey

A former NDC Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Mr Nii Armah Ashietey has called for a unified front to unseat the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the 2020 general elections.
According to him, the 2020 General Elections is not going to be an easy exercise since all parties will do all they can to either retain or return to power.
Speaking to Graphic Online shortly after voting at the Arts Centre in Accra, the former MP advised all aspirants to throw their weight behind the winner of the presidential primaries in order to face the NPP.
“2020 is not going to come by easily. It’s not going to be cheap. It is only with unity that we can go into the fight better prepared and expanding our chances of coming back into power”, he said.
“Nobody should deceive himself that it’s going to be easy, it will never be easy. You know champions die hard, and I don’t think the NPP will easily relinquish, they will also fight hard to keep the seat. The NDC will also want to take the seat and there we need a lot of more strength and energy to take back the seat. Without that I am sorry it will be very difficult for us”, he said.
Madam Sherry Aryeetey, second Vice Chair of the NDC
For her part, the second Vice Chair of the NDC, Madam Sherry Aryeetey commended the delegates for a peaceful and successful elections.
Touching on the success of the exercise, she said, “Right from the word go, the electoral committee engage the representatives of all the aspirants. So at every stage there were negotiations with guidelines, we showed it to them, they made their inputs, there were nothing that they were not consulted. We consulted them right from the beginning and until the end".
She said the results will be consolidated and before midnight they would be able to announce the winner of the election.