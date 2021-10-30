You are critical in breaking eight-year cycle - Adutwum tells MMDCEs

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has told metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) that they have a critical role to play for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to break the eight-year election cycle.
That, he said, required the MMDCEs to be innovative and work extra hard to be bring about development in their areas and also relate well with the people.
Dr Adutwum made the call at the ongoing orientation for MMDCEs at the Accra International Conference.
“Your development initiatives, interactions and other innovations you promote in your operational areas will go a long way to bring the needed development that the people expect from us all,” he stated.
He commended the MMDCEs for their role in the development agenda of the government.
Politicisation
Touching on the government’s free senior high school (FSHS) policy, Dr Adutwum advised the MMDCEs to educate the populace on the values the nation was deriving from it and not to politicise it.
That way, he said, “Ghanaians will appreciate what the NPP is doing to bring about development.”
Dr Adutwum, who is the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, urged the MMDCEs to be proactive in their operations by visiting communities and schools to have first-hand information about the state of affairs.
He charged the MMDCEs to see education as a very crucial tool that stood the chance of turning around the nation's development as it held the key to every facet of the economy.
Quality education
Dr Adutwum said the government was keen on promoting quality education across the nation irrespective of religion, ethnicity, social, political and other affiliation to enhance the total development of the various facets of the economy.
He, therefore, urged the MMDCEs to support the development of quality education in their areas by supporting centres of learning with the requisite resources.