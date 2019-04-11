Women must participate in decision making at community, national levels

The Vice-President of the Loyal Ladies of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Miss Adowa Pomaah Sanwu, has underscored the need for women’s participation in decision making at the community and national levels.
That, she said, was necessary to bridge disparities in the gender gap in order to catch up with the agenda for all-inclusive governance.
She, therefore, advised women to get involved in active politics to shape the political ideologies and contribute to national development.
Anniversary
Miss Sanwu made the call last Saturday at the third anniversary celebration of the group to commemorate its formation.
The group is an all-female volunteer group under the youth wing of the NPP which was formed in 2016 to serve as an incubator to groom women for the NPP.
Since its inception, it has extended to other parts of the world, including the United States of America (USA), South Africa, the United Kingdom (UK) and Canada.
The event, which was characterised by a health walk and a funfair, attracted several youth groups within the NPP and some students from other schools including the University of Ghana (UG).
Women in politics
According to Miss Sanwu, “active women politics is on the low side, as compared to the 30 per cent mark set by the United Nations.”
She said that although women’s participation was quite impressive with the current government, we are still hovering around the 10 per cent mark and that doesn’t speak so well of us as a country.
“We need to encourage more women to ignore the stigmatisation and participate in politics so there could be a balance in political discussions”, Miss Sanwu stated.
Lead exemplary lives
She observed that politics had been tagged as a “dirty game,” stating this had been the reason why many women were not showing interest in it.
She further advised women who were engaged in politics to be good examples to serve as an inspiration to other women who wanted to follow in thier footsteps.
She said “if politicians can try as much as possible to change this perception people had about them, it will inspire others, including women, to also play active roles in the good governance process.
2020 Election
Miss Sanwu disclosed that as the 2020 Election was approaching, the group had laid down plans to embark on several activities which were going to help publicise the achievement of the party to enable them to maintain power in the coming election.
She said the NPP had chalked up a lot of achievements since it came into power, adding that “although most of them are not visible, they had helped improve on the lives of Ghanaians, especially the free Senior High School policy, the Nation Builders Corp, Planting for Food and Jobs which had helped boost the exportation of food to other neighbouring countries.”
With all these programmes, I think we deserve a second chance, Miss Sanwu stated.