Volta Region Peace Council honours 5 institutions, 2 individuals

Alberto Mario Noretti Politics Apr - 30 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Peace Council in the Volta Region has honoured five institutions and two individuals for their valiant contribution to peace in the 2024 general election.

The institutions and individuals were presented with citations at the brief ceremony during Easter.

The institutions are the Muslim community, the Church of Pentecost, the Ecumenical Council, the Regional Police Command and the 66 Artillery Regiment, Ho.

The individuals are a philanthropist and peace ambassador, His Eminence Clemence Gyato, and the Head Pastor of the Church of Pentecost Ho-Bankoe, Rev. Nelson Agbove.

The Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, commended the institutions and individuals for their brilliant efforts to uphold the peace during the elections, saying they had demonstrated their spirit of patriotism and were worthy of emulation by others.

He said peace was the foundation of every meaningful development and without it, all aspirations of progress remained a distant dream.

Peace

Mr Gunu paid tribute to the Peace Council and other stakeholders for working around the clock to ensure security in the communities.

He said the Volta Region was rich in diversity, ethnicity, culture and opinions, and it was only through peace that investments could be attracted to the area.

Peace would also foster social justice and effective governance, Mr Gunu added.

He said the Volta Regional Coordinating Council envisioned a peaceful, stable, united, progressive and prosperous region, with a high standard of living for the people.