Vote for NPP Prez urges Ayawaso West Wuogon voters

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday called on the people of the Awayaso West Wuogon constituency to throw their weight behind the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan, in the by- election slated for tomorrow.
That, he said, was because the government had done enough within the last two years of being in power.
He, also, on behalf of the NPP, expressed appreciation to the constituents and Ghanaians in general for their support so far and said the NPP had been able to fulfil 41 of its promises within two years of being in office.
President Akufo-Addo, who was addressing the final rally of the party at the La Bawaleshie Presbyterian Basic School Park, said one of his strengths had been his continued faith in God, hence one of the reasons why he had been able to resolve the crisis in Dagbon.
Remembrance
He brought to the fore the role played by Lydia Seyram Alhassan which culminated in her late husband winning the seat twice and asked the people to remember her on the day of the election.
When he had his turn to introduce President Akufo-Addo earlier, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia said the NPP had zero tolerance for incompetence and it was for that reason that Ghanaians voted for competence in the person of President Nana Akufo-Addo.
Madam Alhassan, for her part, said security, sanitation, scholarship, women empowerment and youth entrepreneurship would be her focus should she win the seat.
She expressed appreciation to the supporters and the people of the constituency and asked that they continue to remember her, especially on Thursday during the election.
All the NPP machinery, made up of some executives from national, regional and the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency were present at the rally grounds.
The Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat became vacant after the sudden death of the former MP, Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko, on November 21, 2018.
Other contenders
Madam Alhassan faces a stiff challenge from the candidates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Delali Kwesi Brempong and the Progressive People's Party's (PPP), William Kofi Doworkpor, who lost to the late Agyarko in the 2016 elections and Mr Clement Boadi of the Liberal Party of Ghana.
The Chief of Staff, Mrs Frema Osei Opare, appealed to the people to choose the NPP candidate because the NPP was the only party that cared about the people.
The MP for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, called for massive votes for Lydia Alhassan as a way of paying their last respect to the late Emmanuel Agyarko.
The MP for Ablekuma West, Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful, debunked the claim by the NDC candidate that it was a "mistake" for the NPP to pick a female to contest him and asserted that voting for a woman like Lydia Alhassan would increase the number of women in Parliament and enhance its work.
