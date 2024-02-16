Next article: LGBT+ Bill: Parliament to retake bill through another second consideration stage

Volta Region NDC debunks Bawumia's fish landing site project

The Volta Regional branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has debunked claims of the construction of a fish landing site at Keta in the Volta Region made by the Vice-President and flag bearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"Contrary to the bold assertion made by the NPP flag bearer in paragraph 31, page 16 of his presentation, there is no evidence to support his government's establishment or existence of a fish landing site project within the prominent town of Keta or anywhere else in the Volta Region,” a statement issued and signed by the Volta Regional Communication Officer of the NDC, Sorkpa Kafui Agbleze, said.

It accused the flag bearer of the NPP of deliberately misrepresenting facts to mislead Ghanaians to score political points.

Facts

It noted that the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, first mentioned the fish landing site on November 7, 2019, during the Hogbetsotso festival in a speech delivered on behalf of the President.

Again, it indicated that in "October 2020, some community engagements were held at Keta by the Deputy Minister of Fisheries, the Volta Regional Minister, Representatives from the Transport Ministry and the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GPHA) to create some awareness of the said project".

"Also, friends of the nation, together with some representatives of the Keta Municipal Assembly also held some community engagements at Kedzikope in March 2023 about the potential benefits of the project should it become a reality", it stated.

It described the actions of the NPP flag bearer as “deceptive tactics" that undermine the trust of the electorate and also demonstrate a lack of respect for the people in the Volta Region.

It added that the people of the Volta Region deserved honest and transparent leadership and not false promises and deception from the NPP flag bearer.

Appeal

It called on the NPP and its flag bearer to accord Ghanaians a modicum of respect by being truthful in their public statement.

It also appealed to the media to be vigilant and scrutinise the claims made by all political leaders and ensure that only the truth prevailed going into the December polls.

It assured that the NDC would continue to expose and challenge any attempts by the NPP and its flag bearer to mislead Ghanaians for political gains.