Turn out to vote on December 7 - AME Zion Church Supervisor

Emmanuel Bonney Politics Jul - 09 - 2024 , 03:57

The Missionary Supervisor of the Western West Africa Episcopal District of the AME Zion Church, Cynthia Serwaa Dogbe, has stated that it is the civic responsibility to God and country for Ghanaians to turn out in their numbers to vote in the December 7, 2024 polls.

She urged women in particular to accept the challenge to vote and encourage other people to do the same. “Failure to do so is tantamount to condoning injustice,” Mrs Dogbe said at the Second Biennial Joint East, West and Mid Ghana Conferences of the Western West Africa Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church held at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

It was on the theme: “Reaching the Masses in An Ever-Changing World — The Journey Continues: Equity And Justice.”

Avoid violence

Mrs Dogbe urged Christian women to educate and empower the youth to avoid violence and do what was right during this year’s general election. “Let us support our candidate but don’t destroy opponents or tear them down. Let us educate and empower our youth to avoid violence and do what is right.

As Ghanaian Christian women, let us fight for justice and equity for all but above all, seek peace for our country,” she said.



Equity

Mrs Dogbe said “As we endeavour to promote equity and justice among ourselves, let us seek to empower those who need help. I urge you to promote small-scale business ventures for women in every local church and district.

“Let us empower our women to acquire entrepreneurial skills, engage and organise farming cooperatives for women where it is a most prudent initiative in that community. Let us continue in the outreach project to support the well-being of our young girls with sanitary pads and educational materials,” he said

She charged the missionaries to reach the masses in an ever-changing world and win the world for Christ, even as “we fight for equity and justice wherever you go”.