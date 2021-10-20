Tout achievements of NDC - Mahama urges NDC MPs

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has urged National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament in the Volta Region to tout the party’s achievements and not leave him alone to communicate them.
He said it was high time the MPs went to their constituencies, community by community and villages to bring to light the numerous projects and achievements of the NDC to deflate the propaganda of the Akufo-Addo led administration.
"We have done a lot for the Volta Region and we will soon do a lot for them, because we know they have always stood with us and we do not take their support for granted," he said on local station, Global FM.
Achievements
Touting his achievements in the Region, Mr Mahama said the region witnessed unprecedented developmental infrastructure — more than any other government.
He said for instance the Ho Airport was a strategic project that sought to enable faster travels to other parts of the country for business and trade purposes.
He said it was rather unfortunate that ongoing and almost completed projects had been abandoned and some left to rot.
According to him, no government had the record of abandoning infrastructural projects like the Akufo-Addo led administration.
"The only time I have seen a multitude of abandoned major national projects is under Nana Akufo-Addo's administration. We have projects such as the Community Day Senior High Schools, hospitals and other health facilities, which when put to use, would reduce the burden and problems we face".
He accused the NPP government of re-awarding contracts that were already awarded to their party contractors to continue some projects.
Youth in cocoa
Mr Mahama said but for the construction of major roads in the region, only a few people knew that Volta produced 10,000 tonnes of cocoa a year.
He said the NDC government had recruited young cocoa farmers along the Hohoe to Oti stretch, and gave them cocoa seedlings to plant to generate an income.
"We improved roads in those areas under cocoa roads improvement projects," he added.