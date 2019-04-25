Speaker recalls Parliament to pass Companies Bill

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye has directed that Parliament reconvenes for sitting from Monday, April 29 to Friday, May 3, 2019 to consider an urgent Parliamentary business including the completion of work on and passing of the Companies Bill among others.”
This is in accordance with the power conferred on the Speaker by Order 42(3) of the Standing Orders of the Parliament of Ghana, a press statement signed by Kate Addo said on Wednesday.
The Order provides that the Speaker may, if he thinks fit, call a sitting of the House before the date or time to which it has been adjourned, or at any time after the House has been adjourned sine die.
“The recall is occasioned by a need for the House to consider some very important Parliamentary business including the completion of work on and passing of the Companies Bill among others.”
The statement entreated all Members of Parliament to attend to expedite action on those businesses.
