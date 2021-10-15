South Dayi MP organises free eye screening for constituents

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Mr Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has organised a free eye screening exercise for 2,108 constituents suffering from diverse eye problems.
The five-day exercise was used to provide free medication and eye glasses to those with mild conditions, while those with serious conditions were offered surgical operations to correct defects.
He undertook the exercise in partnership with the Lifetime Wells Vision and the Friends Eye Centre, two non-profit organisations.
The initiative saw the beneficiaries converging on a number of Community-based Health and Planning Services (CHPS) compounds at Peki, Kpeve, Todome, Dugah and Dzemeni, where eye specialists, aided by a number of physician assistants, screened the people for various eye defects including cataract and glaucoma.
Addressing people’s needs
Briefing the Daily Graphic on the exercise, Mr Dafeamekpor said as a representative of the people, one major issue he had observed was the increasing number of people with eye problems in the constituency.
In spite of the challenge, he said there was no eye clinic in the area, compelling the people to travel frequently to Juapong or to Accra to seek medical care at the Emmanuel Eye Clinic.
“Where it becomes critical, they will have to fall on the general medical practitioners at the Peki Government Hospital and in some cases on the physician assistants of some of the Community-based Health and Planning Services (CHPS) compounds.
Huge relief
According to Mr Dafeamekpor, out of the 2,108 who benefited from the exercise, 476 individuals were provided medical eye glasses, while 117 persons with severe conditions would undergo a surgery to restore their sights with the remaining beneficiaries receiving one form of medication or another.
“This is a huge relief for my people and I am happy that I have succeeded with this intervention for my people.
“It is going to be an annual affair so that those who have benefitted can come back for review and those who may be suffering from new eye problems within the year will also get the opportunity to get treated,” he stated.