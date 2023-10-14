Sanction persons who vandalised NDC office - Nii Lantey Vanderpuye

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Oct - 14 - 2023 , 20:25

The Member of Parliament for the Odododiodio constituency, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has called on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to sanction members of the party who caused chaos at the Greater Accra regional office on Friday October 13, 2023.

The group attacked the office over what they said were biases in vetting aspirants for the Odododiodio constituency parliamentary election.

In a radio interview on Accra-based Citi FM on Friday, October 13, the MP called for an evaluation of the damage caused by the "thugs".

He advised the party to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book.

Vanderpuye said the angry supporters have no legitimate reason for their dastardly, unfair, and unjustifiable actions, which must not go unpunished.

“I have had a meeting with the Regional Secretary, the Regional Treasurer, the Deputy Treasurer, and the Office Administrator and told them to evaluate the cost of the repairs that needed to be done, and we are also recommending to the party to take drastic action against those that were caught on video engaging in that dastardly act.”

“They don’t have any legitimate reason for doing what they did because the party has legitimate channels by which you can seek redress if you are not happy with any process in the party and I don’t see why you should vent your anger on poor chairs and individuals who virtually have nothing to do with what is happening in Odododiodio and their reasons are totally unfair and unjustifiable.”

Meanwhile, the MP has bowed out of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Odododiodio parliamentary race.

He has been in Parliament since January 7, 2013, but did not file to re-contest the seat in the NDC primary.

