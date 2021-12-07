Safeguard democracy - Asiedu Nketiah entreats Ghanaians

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has called on stakeholders to help safeguard the country’s democracy.
He said the events in Parliament in the past two weeks did not augur well for the country and undermined the country’s multi party system of governance.
Speaking in an interview with the Daily Graphic, Mr Nketiah said the current situation where statesmen and women were avoiding commenting on national issues was not good.
He, therefore, urged all Ghanaians to help ensure peace and stability in the country.
He said after practising uninterrupted democracy for 30 years under the Fourth Republic, it was important that state institutions and the various arms of government exhibited maturity in the conduct of state affairs.
Institutions
He said Ghana had come far under the 1992 Constitution and it was important that all arms of government lived up to their functions and not become subservient to any other arm of government.
Similarly, he said, if the populace lost confidence in any arm of government, it would not augur well for the country’s democracy.
Mr Nketiah urged Ghanaians not to take the relative peace and stability in the country for granted but work hard to protect it.
“This is the only country we have. Let us ensure we safeguard its peace and stability,” he said.
On November 26, 2021, the Majority walked out of Parliament. In its wake, the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy was rejected.
However, on November 30, 2021, the Majority rescinded the decision of the Minority to reject the budget by getting it approved. In this instance, it was only the Majority caucus who were in Parliament as the Minority also staged a walkout.
An attempt by the Minority to reverse the decision of the Majority resulted in chaos on the floor of the House on December 1, 2021.