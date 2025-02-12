Rural-urban gaps in election attitudes

Dr John Osae-Kwapong Politics Feb - 12 - 2025 , 09:57 5 minutes read

Elections are the heart of any democracy’s architecture.

In Ghana, the Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to vote.

It is important to note upfront that voter turnout is generally not a problem in Ghana.

When asked nine times (1999, 2005, 2008, 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2024) throughout the Afrobarometer survey whether they voted in the most recent election, cumulatively, 84 per cent responded in the affirmative.

Among urban voters, 82 per cent answered affirmatively, compared to 84 per cent among rural voters.

Actual voter turnout rates have generally been good, ranging between a low of 61 per cent and a high of 85 per cent over eight elections.

The Electoral Commission (EC) does not have publicly available data on voter turnout rates disaggregated by key demographics.

But the point is clear that getting Ghanaian voters to the polls during elections is not generally a problem, whether among urban or rural voters.

There are, however, some emerging patterns (rural-urban gaps) in our attitudes towards elections that require some introspection as they potentially have implications for our democracy.

Rural-urban gaps

Support for elections. Since Afrobarometer Round 2 (2002), Ghanaians have been asked about their support for using elections as the method for choosing leaders.

Between 2002 and 2022, on the average, there was no significant difference between Ghanaian urban dwellers (87 per cent) and those in rural areas (86 per cent).

However, in the most recent round (2024), support for elections is five percentage points higher among urban dwellers (83 per cent) when compared to rural dwellers (78 per cent).

In addition, support for elections has dropped higher for rural dwellers (negative eight per cent) than urban dwellers (negative five per cent) between 2002 and 2024.

Reasons for not voting.

In Afrobarometer Round 10 (2024), when Ghanaians were asked about reasons for not voting in the most recent election (2000), the top three reasons for urban dwellers were as follows – not interested in politics or voting (24 per cent), not registered to vote (23 per cent); and did not have time to vote (19 per cent).

Among rural dwellers, the top three reasons were not registered to vote (40 per cent), did not have time to vote (16 per cent) and some other reason (16 per cent).

Efficacy of elections (electing MPs). At four different junctures (2005, 2008, 2014 and 2022), the Afrobarometer survey asked Ghanaians whether elections “ensure that representatives to the parliament reflect the views of voters?”

On the first three occasions, there was no difference between Ghanaians living in urban and rural areas. Both felt elections do this “fairly well/very well.”

However, in 2022, when the question was last asked, the percentage of Ghanaians in urban areas who answered “fairly well/very good” was 59 per cent compared to 65 per cent among those in rural areas.

In addition, the percentage saying “fairly well/very well” has dropped more significantly among Ghanaians living in urban areas (-13 per cent) in comparison to those living in rural areas (negative five per cent).

Trust in the Election Management Body.

The EC of Ghana has the primary responsibility for conducting free and fair elections. Citizens must trust that the EC would discharge this function impartially.

Over 10 rounds of the Afrobarometer survey where Ghanaians have been asked about their trust in the EC, on average, those in the rural areas (30 per cent) tend to say they trust the institution “a lot” compared to 24 per cent who say the same among those in urban areas.

During seven out of the 10 rounds of the Afrobarometer survey, Ghanaians living in rural areas have expressed more trust in the EC than those in the urban areas by margins ranging between five per cent and 15 per cent.

Since the maiden round of the survey (1999) and the most recent (2024), trust in the EC has dropped more significantly among Ghanaians in rural areas (-23 per cent) than those in the urban areas (negative nine per cent).

Worrying implications

Why has support for elections dropped higher among Ghanaians living in rural areas compared to those in urban areas?

What does this potentially mean for electoral participation, especially among rural dwellers?

Elections are a crucial element of democracy and such gaps must be addressed.

As a country, we must endeavour to have more and not less participation in our electoral processes.

Consider the fact that the number one reason why rural dwellers did not vote in an election is “not registering to vote.”

Are there structural barriers that make it more challenging for Ghanaians in rural areas to register to vote?

If so, the EC must create less burdensome administrative processes that facilitate voter registration, especially in rural areas.

The lack of trust issue is more pronounced among Ghanaians living in rural areas than those in urban areas.

What is contributing to this gap?

Unearthing the reasons will help with any voter education outreach to rural voters.

Without addressing these gaps, Ghana risks not having all its citizens, regardless of geographic location, fully participate in elections

Democratic consolidation efforts cannot overlook this.

The writer is the Project Director, Democracy Project