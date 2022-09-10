Rotary President to visit Ghana

Rotary International President, Jennifer Jones, will visit Ghana for a three-day duty tour next week.
The visit forms part of her visit to Africa which includes Rotary District 9102 comprising Ghana, Togo, Benin and Niger.
During her visit, Ms Jones will meet Rotarians, inspect ongoing Rotary International projects in Ghana, inaugurate completed ones and interact with some beneficiaries.
Accompanied by her partner, Rotarian Nick Krayacich, she will also meet key officials in government and partner organisations.
Visit
Commenting on her visit, Rotary District 9102 Governor, Victor Yaw Asante, said the country, for that matter the district, was delighted to host the president.
Mr Asante who doubles as the Managing Director of FBNBank, said the visit was an indication of Rotary’s commitment to fighting illiteracy, poverty and underdevelopment, especially in Africa.
“We believe that it is also an opportunity for her to see at first-hand the level of success that has been attained on the ground, and to engage our partners to continue to work with us on our key initiatives,” he emphasised.
He said Rotary had been working in Ghana and helping to bring improvement in the lives of people in various communities for more than 60 years.
Mr Asante said a visit by the Rotary President provided the right platform for more traction in the future.
About Jennifer Jones
Ms Jones is a leader in cultivating experiential fundraising opportunities such as Rotary’s Polio Golf Day with Jack Nicklaus in Jupiter in Florida, USA, raising over $5.25 million for
polio eradication in one day.
She was also key in innovative, virtual COVID-19 #RotaryResponds event that raised money for COVID-19 relief projects and showcased Rotary’s response across the globe.
Working alongside political figures, celebrities and global leaders, she uses her voice to raise awareness and hundreds of millions of dollars to eradicate disease, support peace and provide clean water and sanitation in developing areas.
President Jones is also founder and president of Media Street Productions Inc., an award-winning media company in Windsor, Canada.
She has been recognised for her service with the YMCA Peace Medallion, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, and Wayne State University’s Peacemaker of the Year Award, a first for a Canadian.